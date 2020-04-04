Left Menu
Justin, Hailey thank medical professionals working amidst coronavirus crisis

Singer Justin Bieber along with wife Hailey Baldwin extended their love, prayers, and thanks to all the front-line responders for their efforts in fighting the battle of coronavirus.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2020 09:49 IST | Created: 04-04-2020 09:49 IST
A still from the video shared by Justin Bieber (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Singer Justin Bieber along with wife Hailey Baldwin extended their love, prayers, and thanks to all the front-line responders for their efforts in fighting the battle of coronavirus. The 26-year-old singer shared a video message on Instagram and said: "Hailey and I had just this thought to say thank you to all of the hospital staff, and to all of the people working in this time putting their lives to help people."

"You guys are awesome, and we appreciate you," the 'Baby' singer added. Joining the video, Hailey also said: "We love you guys, thank you for everything you are doing, we are praying for you."

Earlier on Thursday, Justin had announced that he is postponing all of his scheduled 2020 concerts for his 'Changes Tour' due to the global outbreak of coronavirus. The COVID-19 pandemic has ravaged almost the entire globe and has claimed the lives of over 45000 people according to WHO. (ANI)

