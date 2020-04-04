Left Menu
Alia Bhatt, Preity Zinta try hands-on cooking amid self-isolation

As Bollywood celebrities practice self-isolation in view of the 21-day-long government-imposed lockdown, actor Alia Bhatt and Priety Zinta are learning some cooking skills by trying their hands on favourite dishes.

04-04-2020
Image Credit: ANI

As Bollywood celebrities practice self-isolation in view of the 21-day-long government-imposed lockdown, actor Alia Bhatt and Priety Zinta are learning some cooking skills by trying their hands on favourite dishes. Alia Bhatt on Saturday took to Instagram and shared the that she is 'trying something new' and practising baking with her sister Shaheen Bhatt. She shared pictures of real chocolate cake and grain free paleo banana bread.

She captioned the post as, "Stayed home & .. baked a little with the sister @shaheenb made the real chocolate cake & I made the grain-free paleo banana bread #learntsomethingnew"' Celebrity followers couldn't stop themselves after looking at the relishing pictures. Kriti Sanon asked for the recipe, and commented, "looks yummm! Tips pls.. Was just gonna attempt the same today!! Wish me luck! And any tips? "

Alia's mom Soni Razdaan commented: "Still waiting for my slice." Preity Zinta also shared a funny clip where she was seen in the kitchen cutting onions and told that she was gifted with a pair of glasses. Zinta shared that she has found the best use of them which is to be worn while cutting onions.

She advised people to cook and enjoy themselves. Preity captioned the funny clip as, "the best gift I ever received are these glasses, to be worn while cutting onions. Helps me with my cooking these days and keeps the tears away. kyuki Pushpa I hate tears....#cookingtricks #stayhome stay safe #day24 #quarantine #ting." Scores of Bollywood celebs are sharing glimpses doing household chores while practising self-isolation in view of the lockdown due to coronavirus. Katrina Kaif shared a video on Instagram washing her dishes, and cleaning the house while Vicky Kaushal shared a video cleaning fan. (ANI)

