More than actors, politicians need to be role models: Arshad Warsi

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-04-2020 14:42 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 14:42 IST
While film stars have always had a huge influence on people, politicians in the country need to emerge as role models in times of crisis, believes actor Arshad Warsi. Citing the example of Janata Curfew, Arshad said many actors had urged their fans to not step out of their homes, but it didn't help.

Via Janata Curfew, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked people to come to their balconies and clap to pay tributes to the healthcare workers, police force and other essential service providers working tirelessly as India fights the coronavirus pandemic. The actor said people tend to listen more to their leaders than cine stars.

“It is important for an actor to be a role model, as much as possible, and I must say that they are. Most of the actors and including myself, we urged everyone not to come out and start celebrating after the Janata Curfew was over. But unfortunately, that’s exactly what everyone did. “The fact is people don’t listen to actors, they listen to politicians. More than actors, it is the politicians who need to be role models,” Arshad told PTI.

A day after Janata Curfew on March 22, the prime minister announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown. Arshad, 51, said during his time at home, he is working on a few scripts which he intends to direct someday.

“Creatively, there is a lot to do from home. I am working on scripts that I would like to direct. Besides, I am helping out on the scripts that I am acting in, reading scripts that have been given to me.” The actor added self-isolation is not a challenge for him as he prefers to stay at home. “All my friends know that this is how I spend most of my time in isolation. I like to work and I like to stay home. I don’t overburden myself with work and I barely socialise. I love being home with my family.” Arshad’s latest on screen outing is Voot Select web series “Asur” for which he is receiving rave reviews..

