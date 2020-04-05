'The Originals' star Claire Holt pregnant

"The Originals" star Claire Holt and husband, businessman Andrew Joblon are expecting their second child. The 31-year-old actor, who gave birth to son James last year, announced her pregnancy on Instagram on Friday.

"Grateful for this little ray (of) sunshine in an uncertain time," Holt wrote. She also shared her picture flaunting her baby bump as she stood with Joblon, 37, and their one-year-old child.

Last week, Holt shared a selfie with James for his first birthday..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.