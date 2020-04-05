Left Menu
Development News Edition

'How to Get Away with Murder' ends perfectly: Viola Davis

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 05-04-2020 18:27 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 18:27 IST
'How to Get Away with Murder' ends perfectly: Viola Davis

Actor Viola Davis says fans of her show "How to Get Away with Murder" will be satisfied with the "great" yet not so "happy" ending. The award-winning legal thriller features Davis as Annalise Keating, a professor at a Philadelphia law school who becomes ensnared in a murder mystery with five of her students.

Created by Peter Nowalk, and produced by Shonda Rhimes, "How to Get Away" will have its series finale on May 14 on ABC. "I don’t know if I’m into happy endings, I’m into great endings. I think happy endings sometimes can be a manipulation to give the audience what they want, but in a way that’s pat; in a way that maybe is not a realistic trajectory for the character. "But I think this is gonna end exactly the way it should. You know what? It ends perfectly. With all of it, it makes absolute sense," Davis told Variety on the outlet's Instagram Live.

The actor quipped she is always "the one who gives away the plot line", but kept the spoilers to herself, The team had done a "magnificent" job with the last episodes, she added. "It's like (Nowalk) took all of these fireworks and put them in a box and said 'What would happen if we blow them all up at the same time?’ And that’s what he did. He blew them up," she added.

For her work on "How to Get Away", Davis became the first woman of colour to win an Emmy in the lead actress category. She has also received two SAG Awards, a People's Choice Award and an NAACP Image Award for her portrayal of Annalise.

The series has been praised for its on-screen inclusivity, with storylines exploring racial dynamics, LGBTQ representation, gender inequality and sex positivity..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4 cast, plot, episodes revealed, Last season to have beautiful ending

Beware! Diya Jalao for COVID 19 can burn your hands, take 9 precautions to stay safe

World News Summary

Fact check: Does Disaster Management Act prohibit citizens from sharing coronavirus updates?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Energy markets post-COVID 19: Recovery may take time, transition to continue

As oil markets have crashed, the experts believe the oil prices will come down drastically and continue making the energy transition a financial burden for many economies for a couple of years.&#160;&#160;However, the market alone was never...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

TN reports 86 more COVID-19 cases, total spikes to 571

As many as 86 people, including 85 returnees from the Delhi Tablighi Jamat meet on Sunday tested positive for coronavirus in Tamil Nadu, taking the total number of cases in the state to 571, a senior official said. This is the fifth straigh...

Jerusalem's Palm Sunday march scaled back due to coronavirus

A small group of Franciscan monks and Roman Catholic faithful took to the streets of Jerusalems Christian Quarter in the Old City Sunday to distribute olive branches after the traditional Palm Sunday procession was cancelled due to restrict...

Don't pay heed to motivated campaign against domicile rules for J-K: BJP to people

The Jammu and Kashmir unit of the BJP on Sunday appealed to the people to not get carried away by the motivated and misinformation campaign by the opposition against the new domicile law, saying it will neither change the demography nor den...

MP COVID-19 death toll rises to 13: Official

The number of coronavirus-relateddeaths in Madhya Pradesh climbed to 13 on Sunday, after twomore persons succumbed to the infection in Indore, a Healthofficial saidThe deceased included a 53-year old woman and a 50-year old man, said the of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020