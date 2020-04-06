The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

When the planet is in a state of lockdown and curfew due to coronavirus pandemic, people seriously need entertainment to spend their maximum time at home. The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 need to play a vital role during this period.

The Curse of Oak Island is globally known for always coming up with some sort of interesting discovery that is adequate to hold the viewers and asking for more, and Season 7 is highly focussed on this direction compared to previous seasons.

The viewers are ardently waiting to know what they are going to see The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20, which will be aired on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. The team focussed its effort in deep drilling at OC-1 where they believed the Money Pit to be. The team members were quite excited during the operation, mainly observing the emergence of a big piece of metal by the machine, but unfortunately it turned out disappointment.

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 recently dealt with the discovery of an ornately designed ring. After seeing this, the viewers understood the cause behind the episode 19's title 'Lords of the Ring'. When the ring was tested, it was confirmed to have come from 18th century's initial period. The tests also showed that the ring belonged to a woman.

In The Curse of Oak Island Season 7, the crew also uncovered a part of a keg. They doubted that the Spanish might have put away their treasure in kegs. The team led by Rick Lagina and Marty Lagina uncovered a piece of stray wood and slowly. But unfortunately, the excavation does not yield any further fruitful results.

Here's the synopsis of The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 titled 'Springing the Trap' – While the brotherhood gets closer than ever to the original Money Pit, new discoveries suggest the flood tunnels were not the only traps set to thwart searchers.

According to EconoTimes, the team members went to Dave Blakenship's house to get an idea as the modern treasure hunters looking for a new spot to put the 'cans' and dig. They went through his documents and found a map. The team agreed to dig on the area indicated in the document so the next exploration spot was decided already.

Don't miss the airing of The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 titled 'Springing the Trap' on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 on History. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the reality television series.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.