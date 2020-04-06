Timothee Chalamet, Armie Hammer to return for 'Call Me...' sequel, says director

Actors Timothee Chalamet and Armie Hammer are coming back for the sequel of "Call Me by Your Name", director Luca Guadagnino has confirmed. The filmmaker said Michael Stuhlbarg and Esther Garrel, who played parents to Chalamet's Elio in the 2017 romance, will also return for the second part.

"It was a great pleasure to work with Timothee Chalamet, Armie Hammer, Michael Stuhlbarg, Esther Garrel and the other actors. Everyone will be in the new movie," Guadagnino told Italian newspaper La Repubblica, as quoted by Variety. While not much is known about the new movie, but Andre Aciman's novel on which the original film was based has a sequel, titled "Find Me". It takes place 10 years after the original story.

Like most of the films in the works, Guadagnino added, work on the sequel was put on hold in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. "Before coronavirus, I made a trip to the United States to meet a screenwriter I love very much, whose name I don't want to say, to talk about the second part. Unfortunately, we had to put it on hold," he said.

"Call Me by Your Name" is based on Aciman's novel which takes place at the height of the AIDS epidemic in 1987. The film showcased Elio (Chalamet) and Oliver (Hammer)'s summer love story in 1983, around the time HIV was discovered.

Previously, Guadagnino said he aims to address the HIV-AIDS crisis in the planned sequel. "Call Me by Your Name" earned four Oscar nominations, including best picture and best actor for Chalamet. Veteran screenwriter James Ivory, who adapted the novel, became the oldest recipient of an Oscar at the age of 89 to win the award.

