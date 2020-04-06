JTBC releases new snaps of Seo Kang Joon and Park Min Young’s romantic evening

South Korean subscription network and broadcasting company, JTBC's 'I'll Go to You When the Weather Is Nice' has released new snaps of Seo Kang Joon and Park Min Young.

명여(#문정희)는 해원의 아빠가 죽었던그날의 진실이 담긴 문장을 윤택에게 보내고,명여의 소설에 대해 모르는 해원(#박민영)은깊어지는 은섭(#서강준)에 대한 마음을 표현한다.과연, 해원은 또 무슨 말로 은섭을 설레게 할까?▶오늘(월) 밤 9시 30분 #날찾아 #날씨가좋으면찾아가겠어요 pic.twitter.com/sIp4b6Eo1G — @jtbclove (@jtbclove) April 6, 2020

The drama tells the story of Mok Hae Won (Park Min Young), a cello teacher who becomes tired of city life in Seoul and heads back to her hometown. There, she runs into her old classmate Im Eun Seob (Seo Kang Joon), who runs a bookstore.

Park Min Young has also shared a video of her during the shoot 'I'll Go to You When the Weather Is Nice' on her Instagram account and wrote, "어렵고 어려운 첼로씬끝! #목해원" which means Difficult and difficult cello scene end.

View this post on Instagram 어렵고 어려운 첼로씬끝! #목해원 A post shared by 박민영 Minyoung Park (@rachel_mypark) on Mar 31, 2020 at 8:31am PDT

In the previous episode, Mok Hae Won and Im Eun Seob were lost in uncertainty because springtime is approaching, which means they may be parting ways. The preview video released right after the broadcast showed Mok Hae Won saying, "Tell me not to leave. Tell me to stay by your side, Im Eun Seob."

In the new snaps, Mok Hae Won and Im Eun Seob are facing each other while sitting on a blanket. The only light they can rely on as they gaze deeply at each other is the lamp in the room. Their gazes shift to each other's lips as they naturally come closer together.

