Left Menu
Development News Edition

JTBC releases new snaps of Seo Kang Joon and Park Min Young’s romantic evening

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 06-04-2020 17:38 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 17:38 IST
JTBC releases new snaps of Seo Kang Joon and Park Min Young’s romantic evening
File photo Image Credit: Twitter (@jtbclove)

South Korean subscription network and broadcasting company, JTBC's 'I'll Go to You When the Weather Is Nice' has released new snaps of Seo Kang Joon and Park Min Young.

The drama tells the story of Mok Hae Won (Park Min Young), a cello teacher who becomes tired of city life in Seoul and heads back to her hometown. There, she runs into her old classmate Im Eun Seob (Seo Kang Joon), who runs a bookstore.

Park Min Young has also shared a video of her during the shoot 'I'll Go to You When the Weather Is Nice' on her Instagram account and wrote, "어렵고 어려운 첼로씬끝! #목해원" which means Difficult and difficult cello scene end.

View this post on Instagram

어렵고 어려운 첼로씬끝! #목해원

A post shared by 박민영 Minyoung Park (@rachel_mypark) on

In the previous episode, Mok Hae Won and Im Eun Seob were lost in uncertainty because springtime is approaching, which means they may be parting ways. The preview video released right after the broadcast showed Mok Hae Won saying, "Tell me not to leave. Tell me to stay by your side, Im Eun Seob."

In the new snaps, Mok Hae Won and Im Eun Seob are facing each other while sitting on a blanket. The only light they can rely on as they gaze deeply at each other is the lamp in the room. Their gazes shift to each other's lips as they naturally come closer together.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Has WHO released protocol for coronavirus lockdown 'periods'?

Rangers' Panarin, others donate N95 masks to hospitals

Health News Roundup: Mexico official calls diet a factor as coronavirus death toll climbs; Japan to boost Avigan drug stockpile and more

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workplaces post-COVID 19: Tech innovations to catalyze a remote working culture

Due to lockdowns imposed in several countries, work-from-home culture has literally jumped into almost every company in the world whether they were ready or not....

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

Ninth COVID-19 patient recovers in Chhattisgarh

The ninth COVID-19 patient in Chhattisgarh, out of 10 affected persons, has now fully recovered, officials said on Monday. Now there is only one person in Chhattisgarh who has COVID19 and he is being looked after by a team of expert doctors...

North West set to intensify tracing programs to contain COVID-19

The North West is set to intensify its mass screening of COVID-19 and contact tracing programs this week as part of efforts to contain the spread of the virus.Efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the province will this week be intensif...

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens higher on coronavirus slowdown hopes

U.S. stocks opened higher on Monday, after President Donald Trump expressed hope that the coronavirus health crisis was leveling-off in some of the hardest-hit U.S. states.The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 641.10 points, or 3.05, at the...

J-K authorities distribute masks among rural people to combat COVID-19

The rural development department of Jammu and Kashmir has initiated a slew of measures, including distribution of masks and sanitiser, for containment and mitigation of the coronavirus outbreak in the rural areas. Giving details, Director R...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020