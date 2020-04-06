Left Menu
Singer-songwriter Enrique Iglesias brought smiles to fans' faces with a sweet new video of his baby girl Mary.

Enrique Iglesias shares adorable video of daddy-daughter dance on 'We are Young'
Enrique Iglesias daughter Mary (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Singer-songwriter Enrique Iglesias brought smiles to fans' faces with a sweet new video of his baby girl Mary. The 44-year-old singer shared footage on Instagram where he can be seen dancing holding his 2-month-old daughter. Iglesias captioned the clip with a single heart eye emoji.

In the video, Iglesias is seen helping the little one swing her arms in the air as Fun's hit song 'We Are Young' plays in the background. Enrique's baby girl who is nicknamed Masha is seen wearing an adorable dress with socks while her dad is dressed in a graphic T-shirt and camouflage pants.

The 'Hero' singer and wife Kournikova are also parents to 2-year-old twins Lucy and Nicholas, who were born in December 2017. The couple announced the birth of their third child, daughter Mary, in February after she was born on January 30. (ANI)

