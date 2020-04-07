Will Sherlock Season 5 be renewed? What else we can expect from fifth season

Sherlock Season 5 is undoubtedly a highly-anticipated television series and fans have been passionately looking forward to BBC for the confirmation. As the network has not released any official details on the show yet, the avid fans and followers started creating speculations and rumors on its probable cancellation.

Before discussing on the controversial possibilities of Sherlock Season 5, let's have a look at the actors who can reprise their roles in the much-awaited season. Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman will reprise his role in the series as Sherlock Holmes and Dr John Watson.

Currently, we cannot expect the renewal of Sherlock Season 5 based on the current global situation, as the world is suffering from coronavirus pandemic. This does not mean the fifth season will not be renewed.

In our previous report on Sherlock Season 5 we notified you that the series has been delayed as the cast and crew and busy in their respective projects. In a recent conversation with Collider, Martin Freeman was asked about the possibility of Sherlock. The 47-year-old actor, who plays the role of Dr John Watson in the series based on Sherlock Holmes detective stories, said that not only he, but Benedict Cumberbatch, Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss are super busy and that's the reason they do not want to run the risk of ruining the show's legacy by producing a subpar season.

Sherlock Season 5 has several possibilities to return on the small screens. Some time back, the series creator Steven Moffat stated that it is unlikely for the show to disappear entirely. Another series creator Mark Gatiss repeated similar thing in another media conversation some time back.

The lead actor Benedict Cumberbatch earlier denied all rumours surrounding his discontinuation including the making of Sherlock Season 5. "Nobody has ever closed the door on Sherlock," he said. In a recent interview of Martin Freeman by Collider, he said that "not only he, but Benedict Cumberbatch, Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat are super busy and that's the reason they do not want to run the risk of ruining the show's legacy by producing a subpar season. Indirectly, he had given a hint for the making of Season 5."

Season 5 of Sherlock will be drawing a conclusion to The Walking Dead actress Eleanor Matsuura's character Detective Inspector Stella Hopkins. She was introduced in Season 4's premiere episode titled 'The Six Thatchers'. She was seen visiting Baker Street apartment and sending a notion to assist Sherlock, the character always played by Benedict Cumberbatch. But after that, as she was not invited, there surely lies a gap in the plot which makes a sensible chance for her in the series.

A couple of months back Digital Spy reported the presence of The Widow-actress Louise Brealey in the fifth season. The 40-year old actress, Louise Brealey is best known for playing Molly Hooper in Sherlock.

The much-awaited Sherlock Season 5 does not have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

