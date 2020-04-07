Left Menu
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday praised the efforts of film fraternity for their attempt to bring positivity among Indians with hope anthem 'Muskurayega India' amid coronavirus crisis.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2020 09:31 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 09:31 IST
PM Modi lauds film fraternity for 'Muskurayega India' initiative amid COVID-19 crisis
Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauds film fraternity for 'Muskurayega India' initiative. (Image courtesy: Instagram) . Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday praised the efforts of film fraternity for their attempt to bring positivity among Indians with hope anthem 'Muskurayega India' amid coronavirus crisis. Sharing the optimism filled anthem on Twitter, Prime Minister Modi wrote: "Phir muskurayega India... Phir jeet jayega India... India will fight. India will win! Good initiative by our film fraternity."

On Monday, Bollywood's most prominent actors like Akshay Kumar, Kartik Aaryan, Tiger Shroff, Taapsee Pannu, Kiara Advani, joined hands and launched the hope anthem. The song sends out the message that the country will smile again if the country supports each other in the current crisis.

An Akshay Kumar's Cape of Good Films initiative, the video of the song featured many leading actors of the industry including Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar, Sidharth Malhotra, Vicky Kaushal, Raj Kumar Rao, Ananya Panday, Kriti Sanon, Jacky Bhagnani, and Rakul Preet. Curated by Jackky Bhagnani's music label JJust Music and composed and sung by the talented Vishal Mishra, 'Muskurayega India' is a symbol of India's spirit of solidarity, battling against the coronavirus pandemic.

The soulful song, penned by Kaushal Kishore, also featured cricketer Shikhar Dhawan and famous Mumbai-based Radio Jockey Malishka. The video of the song starts with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's televised address in which he is seen assuring the country that every Indian will come out victorious from the coronavirus crisis. It is followed by actors singing the song from their balconies, terraces and homes.

As the country battles the novel coronavirus, the song is an attempt to uplift the spirit of the togetherness of every Indian during the unprecedented crisis. (ANI)

