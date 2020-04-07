'Muskurayega India' hopes for brighter future, it connected with me: Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana has lent his support to raise funds for India's fight against the coronavirus. He has featured in a Bollywood anthem 'Muskurayega India' - an initiative to raise donations for PM-CARES Fund and the Maharashtra Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

The anthem also features Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Vicky Kaushal, Kartik Aaryan, Rajkummar Rao, Sidharth Malhotra, Taapsee Pannu, Bhumi Pednekar, Kriti Sanon, Kiara Advani and Ananya Panday. Talking about the initiative, the 'Dream Girl' actor said, "In a crisis such as this every drop of help counts and as responsible citizens of this nation, we all have to do as much possible to help our brothers and sisters. We will need all the help to make our nation bounce back from the COVID-19 pandemic. The moment I heard that the members of my industry are uniting for an initiative that helps raise funds, I readily agreed."

Ayushmann shared that he was touched by the lyrics of the song instantly because it fits the sentiment of the nation. "This song resonates the situation that we are in today and hopes for a brighter and better future and it connected with me instantly."

"We all need to be positive at a time like this. We have been resilient. We have been patient and we shall overcome. We need to stay united and fight this together," he added. Ayushmann thanked all the Bollywood stars who came forward to support the cause.

He said, "It has Akshay Kumar sir who is again lending his massive support and leading this initiative which is a brainchild of producer Jackky Bhagnani. I'm honoured to be a part of this campaign and I thank all the members of my industry for joining the cause." On Monday, in an attempt to boost positivity amid testing times, Bollywood's prominent actors like Akshay Kumar, Kartik Aaryan, Tiger Shroff, Taapsee Pannu, Kiara Advani, joined hands and launched 'Muskurayega India'.

The song is an attempt to uplift the spirit of togetherness during the unprecedented crisis. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

