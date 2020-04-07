Justin Bieber takes on Drake’s ‘Toosie Slide’ dance challenge on TikTok

Canadian Singer, Justin Bieber came with his TikTok moves. The singer took on Drizzy's 'Toosie Slide' in his latest dance video. Just days after Drake dropped his new song, 'Toosie Slide', (and the dance moves that go along with it), Justin Bieber was inspired to give the dance a try.

Justin took on TikTok to do the 'Toosie Slide', and proved he can do the dance just as good as Drake. The dance is simple and is a quick follow along with the lyrics to the song, but Justin added some swagger to make his video standout.

View this post on Instagram @champagnepapi TOOSIE SLIDE LESSGOOO A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Apr 6, 2020 at 9:07pm PDT

Justin has been posting tons of content on social media while quarantined at home with his wife, Hailey Baldwin, during the coronavirus pandemic.

The two have shared several PDA-filled photos and videos, while Justin has also posted videos of himself singing and dancing throughout the last several weeks.

Several celebrities have been trying out the 'Toosie Slide' ever since Drake released the song on April 3. American Rapper, Chance the Rapper has also shared a video of himself attempting the moves, which Drake re-posted to his Instagram Story on April 6.

