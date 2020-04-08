Hans Zimmer files for divorce from wife Suzanne

Oscar-winning music composer Hans Zimmer and his wife Suzanne have reportedly called it quits. According to The Blast, the 62-year-old musician on April 3 filed for the dissolution of marriage at the Los Angeles County Courthouse.

The couple are parents to three children. He was previously married to model Vicki Carolin, from 1982 to 1992. Hans and Vicki have a daughter Zoe.

The music composer is best known for providing background score for movies like “Pirates of the Caribbean”, “Gladiator”, “Dark Knight” trilogy and “Interstellar”..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

