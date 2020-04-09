Police tightens curfew laws in Aurangabad

In the wake of the spike in coronavirus cases, the police in Aurangabad on Wednesday evening passed an order stating that a stern action will be taken against those who will step out between 7 pm to 11 pm. "The administration has taken this measure after seeing the rise in the cases of coronavirus. The order has been implemented from 7 pm on Wednesday. An investigation would be carried out against those flouting the curfew," said Police Commissioner Chiranjeev Prasad while speaking to ANI.

Notably, in the last four days, 17 people have been tested positive for coronavirus in the region. With an increase of 540 positive COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's tally of coronavirus cases has risen to 5,734, said Ministry of Health on Thursday. (ANI)

