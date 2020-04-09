Jharkhand reports first death from COVID-19

A 75-year-old male COVID-19 patient from Bokaro passed away early morning on Thursday, said Deputy Commissioner Bokaro Mukesh Kumar. This is the first death due to Coronavirus in the state of Jharkhand.

Meanwhile, with four new COVID-19 cases, the tally of coronavirus cases has climbed to 13 in Jharkhand, said the State Health Secretary Nitin Madan Kulkarni on Thursday. With an increase of 540 COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's tally of coronavirus cases has risen to 5,734, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.

Out of the 5,734 cases; 5,095 are active COVID-19 cases and 472 cases have recovered or discharged, while one case migrated. The death toll has also risen to 166 after 17 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

