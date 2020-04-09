Left Menu
Development News Edition

30 more COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan, state count reaches 413

30 more cases of COVID-19 have been reported from Rajasthan, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 413, state health department informed.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 09-04-2020 11:06 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 11:06 IST
30 more COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan, state count reaches 413
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

30 more cases of COVID-19 have been reported from Rajasthan, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 413, state health department informed. According to the official data, Jhunjhunu, Jhalawar and Tonk have recorded seven cases of COVID-19 each. While Jodhpur and Barmer districts have recorded one case each in the morning today.

A total of five cases were reported from the district of Jaisalmer while two were reported from Banswara today. Two people who have tested positive for the virus have a history of attending the Tablighi Jamaat event at Markaz, Nizamuddin in New Delhi.

With an increase of 540 COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's tally of coronavirus cases has risen to 5,734, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday. Out of the 5,734 cases; 5,095 are active COVID-19 cases and 472 cases have recovered or discharged, while one case has migrated.

The death toll has also risen to 166 after 17 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

Hanna Season 2 confirmation, release date, new cast addition, What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

SenRa releases Ginjer 2.0 IoT analytics platform

SenRa is announcing the release of its new Ginjer 2.0 IoT analytics platform which will help users to easily and securely manage IoT data and devices at scale. The new Ginjer 2.0 is redefining whats possible for businesses by accelerating b...

103-year-old Italian says 'courage, faith' helped beat virus

To recover from the coronavirus, as she did, Ada Zanusso recommends courage and faith, the same qualities that have served her well in her nearly 104 years. Italy, along with neighboring France, has Europes largest population of what has be...

Railways introduces 109 time-table parcel trains on 58 routes to supply essential commodities

In a major boost to the supply chain across the country amid the lockdown, the Railways has introduced unhindered services of109 timetabled parcel trains for nationwide transportation of essential commodities and other goods. It said that t...

HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 12.30 PM IN THE PIPELINE Odisha to extend lockdown till April 30 schools to remain closed till June 17 CM Naveen Patnaik. ON THE WIRE NATION DEL3 VIRUS-CASES Death toll due to COVID-19 touches ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020