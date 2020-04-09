Left Menu
Development News Edition

Police tighten vigil in COVID-19 hotspots in Lucknow

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 09-04-2020 11:43 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 11:43 IST
Police tighten vigil in COVID-19 hotspots in Lucknow

Police have stepped up vigil and barricades were erected in eight major and four minor COVID-19 hotspots in the Uttar Pradesh capital that have been completely sealed to check the spread of the the deadly virus. Police teams are carrying out patrolling in these localities to ensure that nobody ventures out of their homes, Police Commissioner, Lucknow, Sujit Pandey said.

"All the hotspots in the city are already barricaded and are being sealed completely till the morning of April 15. All establishments will be closed in these localities and the media's entry too will be restricted," he said. Only basic minimum supply of essential commodities will be maintained in these localities, Pandey said.

He said fire brigade vehicles will sanitise these areas and only select cleaning staff will be allowed to enter the hotspots. The eight major hotspots in the state capital included localities near eight mosques where Tablighi Jamaat members were found staying. The minor hotspots are in Vijay Khand and Gomti Nagar, where four members of a family including a two and a half years old child tested positive for COVID-19. A locality near Alina Enclave in Khurramnagar, where a local tested positive, has also been marked as minor hotspot.

Another minor hotspot is in a locality in the Madiaon area after a man tested positive there. A locality near a clinic at Munshipulia, where a man infected with COVID-19 was treated for some time, has also been declared a hotspot. The Uttar Pradesh government had on Wednesday decided to completely seal off coronavirus hotspots in 15 districts to stop the spread of the infection, announcing curfew-like restrictions there. Officials had said the administration will ensure doorstep delivery of items like vegetables and milk in these clusters.

Passes issued to allow essential movement are cancelled in these hotspots which will remain "sealed" up to April 15 morning, when the current three-week nationwide lockdown is scheduled to end, they had said. Uttar Pradesh has so far reported over 360 coronavirus cases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

Hanna Season 2 confirmation, release date, new cast addition, What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

As outbreaks flatten in places, Japan, India see more cases

Coronavirus infections are spiking in Japan and creating hot spots in Indias congested cities just as the US and some of the hardest-hit European countries are considering when to start easing restrictions that have helped curb their outbre...

Blue skies, reduced emissions only temporary, won't benefit environment in long run: experts

Weeks of lockdown in the country to fight coronavirus may have reduced greenhouse gas emissions enabling people to breathe cleaner air and feast on blue skies, but it is only a temporary phase and will not benefit the environment in the lon...

SenRa releases Ginjer 2.0 IoT analytics platform

SenRa is announcing the release of its new Ginjer 2.0 IoT analytics platform which will help users to easily and securely manage IoT data and devices at scale. The new Ginjer 2.0 is redefining whats possible for businesses by accelerating b...

103-year-old Italian says 'courage, faith' helped beat virus

To recover from the coronavirus, as she did, Ada Zanusso recommends courage and faith, the same qualities that have served her well in her nearly 104 years. Italy, along with neighboring France, has Europes largest population of what has be...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020