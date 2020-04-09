Bihar: Dumariya Ghat, Sattar Ghat borders to be sealed amid coronavirus spread

After a man from Gopalganj district found positive for coronavirus, the District Magisterate of East Champaran wrote a letter to Gopalganj SP asking him to seal the borders at Dumariya Ghat and Sattar Ghat, to contain the spread of the virus. "In the above mentioned subject, I want to say that in the nearby Gopalganj district, a positive case of coronavirus has been found. In view of the security measures,there is a need to seal the borders at Dumariya Ghat and Sattar Ghat. I request you to carry out investigation in this regard," the letter read from DM East Champaran read.

According to the Health Ministry, Bihar so far has recorded 38 cases of coronavirus. So far,one person has lost his life in the state. With an increase of 540 positive COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's tally of coronavirus cases has risen to 5,734, said Ministry of Health on Thursday. (ANI)

