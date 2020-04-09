Left Menu
SAPS investigating origin of picture of police officers with alcohol

“The SAPS has noted with concern a photograph of two females in SAPS uniform each holding what appears to be a bottle of beer and posing next to packs of liquor,” the SAPS said.

Police are investigating the authenticity and origin of the picture to determine the identity of the persons in the photograph, as well as when and where the picture was taken. Image Credit: Wikimedia

The South African Police Service (SAPS) is investigating the authenticity of a picture circulating on social media of two female officers in uniform posing with alcohol.

Police are investigating the authenticity and origin of the picture to determine the identity of the persons in the photograph, as well as when and where the picture was taken.

"Such behavior by any South African Police Service members is unacceptable and it is condemned in the strongest terms by police management. As soon as the investigation is concluded and the picture authenticated, the members will be subjected to internal disciplinary procedures," the SAPS said.

The SAPS has appealed to members of the public who have information about the picture to contact the SAPS Crime Stop number 086 00 10111.

Tip-offs may also be made via the SAPS MySAPS App. All information received will be treated with confidentiality.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

