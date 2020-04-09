COVID-19 fallout makes Indian philosophy of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' more relevant: ICCR head

With people globally feeling "very lonely and frustrated" in the confinement of their homes amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the ICCR is contemplating offering classes on the basics of Indian philosophy as the credo of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' is all the more relevant now, its president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe said on Thursday. On a day the India Council for Cultural Relations, India's cultural arm to strengthen its external affairs outreach, observes its 70th foundation day, Sahasrabuddhe told PTI that in the six years of the Modi government, this organisation has become more result-oriented and productive. In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, all ICCR centres abroad have started e-tutorials on a variety of subjects including yoga, classical dances, music and even Sanskrit and Hindi languages, he said. In fact for music and dance classes, YouTube and Skype-type platforms are proving to be more effective at some places, he added. To a question if the ICCR is recaliberating its agenda due to the disruption brought by the pandemic, Sahasrabuddhe, who is also a senior BJP leader and a Rajya Sabha member, noted that people are likely to feel very lonely and frustrated in these days of remaining confined to the four walls of their homes. COVID-19 has been a huge disruptor, he noted.

"In a situation like this, relationships become very important and Indian philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (the world is one family) becomes all the more relevant. The uniqueness of our philosophy is, even while recognising individuality of personal space, we have been emphasising more on collectivism. "The understanding of both these features have the potential of providing a healing touch in these circumstances and that is what is needed. May be, classes on basics of Indian philosophy could be an activity worth contemplating," he said. Setting the bar high for the organisation going forward, he said when it comes to soft power, its efforts must be compared with that of British Council and American Center. If ICCR activities are looked at from that angle, then "we realise that we have miles to go further". "And if we take a longer perspective and understand the enormity of this subject, we realise that strengthening soft power can't be left to an institution alone. All citizens, all government or non-government agencies with some connection with people abroad, can very well significantly contribute in this mission. Creating awareness about this collective responsibility is also one of our priority areas," he said. Since the BJP-led NDA government came to power in 2014, the attempt has been to make ICCR's functioning more result-oriented and productive, he said. The ICCR has been concentrating on cultivating an "enlightened understanding of the idea of India" in pursuance of enhancing India's soft power, he said. The focus has been on structured efforts to evolve new academic courses, make conferences and seminars more productive, reform the present system of scholarships to foreign students and finally convert tremendous goodwill about India into an enlightened understanding of India, he said. Sahasrabuddhe noted that Niti Ayog has in the last three years twice conducted brain storming sessions involving a plethora of government departments on ICCR's request for evolving a broad theme of centrality of cultural relationship for stronger strategic, diplomatic and economic relationships. To a question about the organisation's engagement with the Indian diaspora, he said they can play a big role in enhancing India's soft power and noted that whatever be the established perceptions about India abroad, both positive and negative; the NRI community certainly has contributed greatly in creating them. "Hence, here onwards we are planning to involve them in a meaningful manner. Take the example of yoga. Now, you don't require to send a teacher always and everywhere from India, as local talent is available in good number," he said.

