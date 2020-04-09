Kremlin calls for coordinated joint action on global oil markets

Kremlin calls for coordinated joint action on global oil marketsReuters | Moscow | Updated: 09-04-2020 15:26 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 15:26 IST
Russia wants coordinated joint action to stabilise global oil markets, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday ahead of a meeting between OPEC and non-OPEC producers.
Asked if Russia had been given assurances the United States would be part of a deal, the Kremlin pointed to comments made by President Vladimir Putin last week saying that a new deal would hardly be possible without other countries joining in.
