Amid curfew, HP police helps pregnant woman reach hospital in Shimla

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 09-04-2020 15:33 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 15:33 IST
A pregnant woman, who was crying out for help on a city road here, got ferried to a hospital by Himachal Pradesh police after complaining of pain during curfew hours on Thursday morning. Dhalli station house officer (SHO) Inspector Raj Kumar took the woman, who was waiting for half an hour near Dhalli cemetery tunnel, along with her husband in his official vehicle to Kamla Nehru Hospital (KNH) in the city, Shimla Superintendent of Police Omapati Jamwal said.

Inspector Raj Kumar told PTI that he had got two calls one after the other from Constable Meena and ASI Surender Mehta who were on duty near the cemetery tunnel around 10.30 am that a pregnant woman is in need of help there. "At that time, I was also patrolling in my official vehicle in a nearby area. I reached there within few minutes and saw the woman, Manisha, in need of immediate help. Her husband Virender had called the ambulance about half-an-hour ago but it did not arrive till then," Kumar said.

On seeing the pregnant woman's condition, the Inspector realised that waiting for the ambulance would be of no use. He ferried the woman in his vehicle to the hospital located around four kilometres away from the spot for emergency medical care.

Her husband heaved a sigh of relief when her wife was dropped by the inspector at KNH without any further delay. The doctors there provided her the required treatment to relieve her from the pain..

