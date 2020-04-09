External Affairs Minister congratulates ICCR on its 70th foundation day

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar congratulated the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) on its foundation day on Thursday, saying the organisation's essence that the world is one family is more relevant than ever today

The ICCR is an autonomous organisation of the government, which is involved in India's external cultural relations through exchanges with other countries

"Congratulate @ICCR_Delhi on its 70th Foundation Day. The essence of Indian Council of Cultural Relations - #VasudhaivaKutumbakam - the world is one family- is more relevant than ever today," Jaishankar said in a tweet.

