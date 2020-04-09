Left Menu
Development News Edition

External Affairs Minister congratulates ICCR on its 70th foundation day

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2020 15:50 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 15:50 IST
External Affairs Minister congratulates ICCR on its 70th foundation day

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar congratulated the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) on its foundation day on Thursday, saying the organisation's essence that the world is one family is more relevant than ever today

The ICCR is an autonomous organisation of the government, which is involved in India's external cultural relations through exchanges with other countries

"Congratulate @ICCR_Delhi on its 70th Foundation Day. The essence of Indian Council of Cultural Relations -  #VasudhaivaKutumbakam - the world is one family- is more relevant than ever today," Jaishankar said in a tweet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

Hanna Season 2 confirmation, release date, new cast addition, What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

German partial unemployment 'to exceed 2009 crisis level'

Almost 650,000 businesses had applied for Germanys reduced-hours work scheme by April 6, official figures showed Thursday, with the government expecting uptake to exceed levels seen in the 2008-2009 financial crisis. The latest figures rele...

Half billion more people face poverty due to virus - report

Around half a billion people could be pushed into poverty as a result of the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic unless richer countries take urgent action to help developing nations, a leading aid organization warned Thursday. I...

`Pakistan angling to bring COVID-19 initiatives under SAARC secretariat to block India's proposals'

Pakistan has been angling to bring the coronavirus-related interactions under the formal SAARC umbrella by seeking to involve its secretariat in an attempt to get free hand to block Indias initiatives, government sources said and noted that...

BTS’s 'Map of the Soul: 7' becomes first to receive 'quadruple-million certification'

BTSs latest album Map of the Soul 7 has become the first and so far, the only artist in Gaon history to receive an official quadruple-million certification which had sold over 4 million copies. BTS becomes the first artist to receive quadru...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020