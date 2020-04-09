76-yr-old man dies due to coronavirus in Jodhpur, 47 more test positive for COVID-19 in Raj

A 76-year-old man, who had tested positive for coronavirus, died in Jodhpur and 47 new cases emerged in Rajasthan on Thursday, taking the total number of positive cases of COVID-19 to 430 in the state. The 76-year-old man wasfied during a survey in Jodhpur, ACS (Medical and Health) Rohit Kumar Singh said.

With this, the death toll due to novel coronavirus rose to seven in the state. Singh said 47 more people tested positive for coronavirus in Rajasthan. A doctor from Jodhpur who was engaged in a door-to-door survey also tested positive, he said.

Of the new 47 cases, 11 are from Jaipur, seven each in Tonk, Jhalawar and Jhunjhunu, five in Jaisalmer, three in Jodhpur, two in Banswara and one in Barmer, the ACS said..

