Two brothers killed as tractor-trolley hits house in Mathura

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 09-04-2020 16:35 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 16:35 IST
Two brothers killed as tractor-trolley hits house in Mathura

Two brothers were killed in Madora village here when a tractor-trolley ran into a house in the early hours of Thursday, police said. The tractor was trying to pass through a narrow lane in the village when its trolley hit the house, they said. A portion of the house collapsed on Arjun (12) and Karna (10), Inspector Rajiv Kumar of the Baldeo Police Station said.

The brothers were pulled out from the debris by their family members and the villagers but the minors succumbed to injuries. Their two-year-old sister, Nanhi, was rescued from the rubble, police said. The bodies of the brothers have been sent for post-mortem, they said.

The tractor driver fled the scene leaving the vehicle behind, police said, adding efforts are on to nab him..

