Left Menu
Development News Edition

No need to panic over availability of PPE: Health ministry

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2020 17:08 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 17:08 IST
No need to panic over availability of PPE: Health ministry

The Union health ministry on Thursday said there is no need to panic over the availability of COVID-19 personal protective equipment (PPE), but stressed these should be used rationally. Joint Secretary at the health ministry Lav Agarwal said at the daily briefing that 20 companies are manufacturing PPE in India and orders for 1.7 crore PPE have already been placed with them. Since Wednesday, 540 cases of the coronavirus infection and 17 deaths due to it have been reported, he said.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in India is 5,734 and 166 people have died due to the disease, he said. According to an ICMR official, 1,30,000 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far in country.

"No need to believe any rumour or have any fear regarding PPE. Our guidelines state that not only PPE should be made available, but they should be used rationally," Agarwal said "It (PPE) should be used as per requirement, and as I have told you, I can use four N95 masks within a day, or I can use just one within a day. While the central government is augmenting supplies to the states, we are also requesting them to use them rationally," he said. Orders for 49,000 ventilators have been placed and their supply is underway, Agarwal said and informed that 10 teams of COVID-19 specialists have been sent to nines states.

The official also said that the Indian Railways has produced about 6 lakh reusable face masks and over 4,000 litres of hand sanitiser. It has also converted 3,250 coaches into COVID-19 isolation units with beds. Total 5,000 coaches are to be converted, Agarwal said.PTI PLB DSP ANB ANB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Fed rolls out $2.3 trillion to backstop "Main Street," local governments

The U.S. Federal Reserve on Thursday rolled out a broad, 2.3 trillion effort to bolster local governments and small and mid-sized businesses in its latest move to keep the U.S. economy intact as the country battles the coronavirus pandemic....

WRAPUP 2-U.S. weekly jobless claims top 6 mln for second straight week

The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits in the last three weeks has topped 15 million, as weekly new claims topped 6 million for the second straight time last week as tough measures to control the novel coronavirus outbreak ab...

Contador sells bike from voided Giro victory to aid Red Cross

Alberto Contador is auctioning the bike he rode in the 2011 Tour of Italy and Tour de France to raise funds to fight the coronavirus pandemic, he said on Thursday. The fight against this COVID-19 continues, and I wanted to make an extra eff...

98-year-old Indian-origin woman beats Covid-19 to return to UK home

A 98-year-old Indian-origin woman has pleasantly surprised her doctors and family after beating Covid-19 to return to her home in Scotland within days of her hospital admission. Daphne Shah, who turns 99 in July, was taken to Ninewells Hosp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020