LS Speaker holds meeting with Rotary Club of India members, says have to win fight against COVID-19
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday held a meeting with the members of the Rotary Club of India via video conference and cautioned that the fight against COVID-19 is a long one and we all must remain resolute in our dedication to eradicate this pandemic.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2020 18:03 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 18:03 IST
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday held a meeting with the members of the Rotary Club of India via video conference and cautioned that the fight against COVID-19 is a long one and we all must remain resolute in our dedication to eradicate this pandemic. He called upon all stakeholders to be vigilant and said that "in this war against COVID-19, we have to fight and we have to win," according to an official statement.
Birla also commended the Club for having completed 100 years of charitable activities in India. Noting that right now the world is facing one of its greatest challenges, he said that we are all making collective efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19 in India.
He lauded the fact that Rotary Club has been working in the service of humanity in more than two hundred countries worldwide. Praising the work of the Club, he said that, "Whenever a Rotarian takes up a resolution, they follow through, not only in India but across the globe." The Speaker also praised thousands of doctors, nurses, sanitation workers, police and security personnel who are at the forefront of the fight against this disease, and said that these corona warriors require all our help and support, and we must make efforts to boost their morale and provide Personal Protection Equipment like masks and sanitizers in sufficient quantities. (ANI)
