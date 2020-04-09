Indian Navy provides ration packets to stranded migrant laborers

In order to provide assistance to those in need during the COVID-19 lockdown in Mumbai, the Indian Navy has provided ration packets consisting of basic food items to the State Govt. authorities for distribution amongst stranded migrant laborers on 04 and 08 April.

On 03 Apr 20, the office of the District Collector for Mumbai City had requested IN assistance to provide relief to the large number of migrant laborers who are stranded in the lockdown. Acting on the request, the Western Naval Command promptly arranged around 250 ration packets on 04 Apr 20. The packets contained adequate quantities of food items and these were handed over to the local authorities near Musafir Khana and at the Collector Office near Asiatic Library. Distribution points were set up at Cuffe Parade and Kalba Devi.

On 08 Apr 20, an additional 500 ration packets were provided to the local authorities and also distributed amongst the stranded construction workers at the Kamathipura area.

(With Inputs from PIB)

