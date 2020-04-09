Left Menu
Development News Edition

Good hygiene important to fight coronavirus: Jitendra Singh to pensioners

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2020 18:50 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 18:50 IST
Good hygiene important to fight coronavirus: Jitendra Singh to pensioners

Asserting that older people are more vulnerable to COVID-19 due to their weaker immune systems, Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Friday emphasised the significance of maintaining good hygiene to fight the pandemic. Singh, Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, while addressing pensioners during a webinar, stated that mortality is higher in the older population and morbidity is higher in younger people. "However, due to a weaker immune system older people are more vulnerable to COVID-19. Good hygiene practices are important to fight against this pandemic," the minister was quoted as having said in a statement issued by the Personnel Ministry.

He urged pensioners to download the Aaroygaya Setu app which provides relevant updated information on COVID-19 and also alert them if they come in contact with any COVID-19 positive person. The Department of Pension and Pensioners' Welfare (DoPPW) has organised the webinar to spread awareness on COVID-19 as a measure to fight the pandemic. Singh lauded doctors as "corona warriors" for putting all efforts by stretching their limits in order to ensure the safety of people. He assured pensioners that India's health sector is expanding and the government is taking all action to ensure safety of people as well as to maintain smooth supply of all essential commodities.

In the webinar, around 100 pensioners from 22 cities interacted with Randeep Guleria, Director, AIIMS and Prasun Chatterjee, Associate Professor (Geriatric Medicine), AIIMS. These experts discussed in detail issues pertaining to the spread of coronavirus, the present health scenario, do's and don'ts with precautionary measures and remedial course, it said. During the Q&A sessions, many pensioners from different parts of the country raised their concerns which were elaborately addressed by Guleria and Chatterjee, the statement said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-Russia ships first wheat cargo to Saudi Arabia after export door opens

A symbolic 60,000 tonne cargo of Russian wheat has set sail for Saudi Arabia from a Black Sea port seven months after conditions were set to allow the trade, three sources told Reuters on Thursday. Russias agriculture safety watchdog, Rosse...

Spanish lockdown likely into May, though coronavirus deaths slow

Spains prime minister warned on Thursday that nationwide confinement would likely last until May even though he said the worst should soon be over and the death toll slowed from one of the worlds most devastating outbreaks of the coronaviru...

A funeral director fights for New York's coronavirus dead

Jesus Pujols has fetched the deceased from emergency rooms. He has stepped over bodies in refrigerated trailers. The funeral homes he serves are storing remains by the dozen, often in chapels chilled by cranked-up air conditioners. The 23...

Odisha extends lockdown till Apr 30, urges Centre to stop rail, air services till then

The Odisha government on Thursday announced an extension of the ongoing lockdown till April 30, the first state to do so while the Centre weighs the proposal by many states to expand the duration of the shutdown in the face of the burgeonin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020