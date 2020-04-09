Pak army violates ceasefire along LoC in Poonch

Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire by resorting to small arms firing and mortar shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, officials said

The shelling from across the border started at 5.45 pm in Shahpur and Kirni sectors of the district, a Defence public relations officer (PRO) said

The Indian Army retaliated befittingly, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

