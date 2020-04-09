Mumbai: Surgical masks worth crores seized; one held

The Mumbai police's crime branch seized at least 95,000 masks worth Rs 1.35 crore at Sewri here and arrested one person in this connection, an official said on Thursday. The authorities have launched a crackdown against persons involved in black marketing of masks and sanitisers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Acting on a tip-off, unit-3 of the crime branch raided a shop at Devidayal compound in Reay Road on Wednesday, where they found a large consignment of N-95 and 3 ply surgical masks, the official said. The police arrested Muruga Tayyab Attari (36), who was allegedly planning to sell the stock at an inflated price in the black market, he added.

Attari was booked under relevant sections of the Essential Services Act and Disaster Management Act, the official said, adding that further probe is underway..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.