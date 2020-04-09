Left Menu
Kerala CM announces financial assistance for fishermen, beedi workers, others

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday announced that all fishermen in the state will be given Rs 2000 each, while lottery sellers and 'beedi' workers will get Rs 1,000 each, as financial assistance amid nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 09-04-2020 20:38 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 20:38 IST
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan addressing a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday.. Image Credit: ANI

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday announced that all fishermen in the state will be given Rs 2000 each, while lottery sellers and 'beedi' workers will get Rs 1,000 each, as financial assistance amid nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus. He also said that 12 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in the state and Kerala's coronavirus count climbed to 357.

"12 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in the state - four each in Kannur and Kasaragod, two in Malappuram, one each in Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram. Of these, 11 contracted the disease through a local contact, 1 had returned from a foreign country. Total positive cases here reach 357," the Chief Minister said at a press conference here. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed that the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country has reached 5,865 including 169 deaths and 477 cured/discharged. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

