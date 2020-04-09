Left Menu
Development News Edition

Three COVID-19 patients die in Pune, district toll rises to 24

Three more people, who had tested COVID-19 positive, have died in Pune on Thursday, District Health Officer said.

ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 09-04-2020 20:55 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 20:55 IST
Three COVID-19 patients die in Pune, district toll rises to 24
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Three more people, who had tested COVID-19 positive, have died in Pune on Thursday, District Health Officer said. Death toll in the district has risen to 24, out of which six deaths were reported today.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the number of total cases in Maharashtra has climbed to 1,135 including 117 cured/discharged and 72 deaths. Meanwhile, India's total COVID-19 cases rose to 5,865 on Thursday, with 591 new cases reported in last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Out of the 5,734 cases; 5,218 are active COVID-19 cases, and 477 patients have been recovered or discharged. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Haryana CM announces double salary of doctors, nurses on front lines of COVID-19 battle

Chandigarh Haryana India, April 9 ANIharyana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday announced that his government will double the salary of the medical personnel deployed on the front lines of the COVID-19 battle. As long as the COV...

Russia, Saudi Arabia overcome differences holding up big oil cut deal - Dmitriev

Russia and Saudi Arabia have overcome differences that had presented potential hurdles to a plan for major oil output cuts aimed at shoring up crude prices hammered by the coranavirus crisis, the head of Russias wealth fund said on Thursday...

Spain's COVID-19 toll reaches 15,238

Spanish Health Ministry on Thursday said that coronavirus related deaths in the country have exceeded 15,000, but the authorities have claimed the death rate has again slowed. Despite the nation-wide toll reaching 15,238 Spanish authorities...

UK's Raab says virus not peaked; too early to lift lockdown

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Thursday Britain had not yet reached the peak of the coronavirus epidemic and that it was too early to lift the lockdown.Experts were still gathering data on the lockdown and it was too early to say co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020