Three COVID-19 patients die in Pune, district toll rises to 24

Three more people, who had tested COVID-19 positive, have died in Pune on Thursday, District Health Officer said. Death toll in the district has risen to 24, out of which six deaths were reported today.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the number of total cases in Maharashtra has climbed to 1,135 including 117 cured/discharged and 72 deaths. Meanwhile, India's total COVID-19 cases rose to 5,865 on Thursday, with 591 new cases reported in last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Out of the 5,734 cases; 5,218 are active COVID-19 cases, and 477 patients have been recovered or discharged. (ANI)

