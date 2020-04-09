Left Menu
Two coronavirus deaths reported in AP, toll rises to six

PTI | Vja | Updated: 09-04-2020 21:45 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 21:45 IST
(Eds: Adds details) Amaravati, April 9 (PTI): Two more COVID-19 deaths were reported in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday, taking the toll to six so far, while 15 new cases were also reported during the day, making it an aggregate of 363. One more patient recovered from the disease and was discharged from hospital, making it ten so far, according to the latest bulletin.

A 70-year old man died in Anantapuramu district and a 45-year-old in Guntur district, the bulletin said, adding they both tested positive for coronavirus. The Anantapuramu man was admitted to the government hospital on April 6 with symptoms of Covid-19 and he succumbed on April 7.

On April 8, his blood sample tested positive for coronavirus, the bulletin added. The Guntur man was a tuberculosis patient and was admitted to the government hospital in a critical condition on April 7.

He died the same day and subsequently his blood test resulted in a positive for COVID-19. "Accordingly, the doctors confirmed his death was due to coronavirus," the bulletin added.

In Chittoor district, the 25-year old man who tested positive for the virus on March 23, has recovered and been discharged from hospital in Tirupati. The bulletin said 11 fresh cases of coronavirus were reported from Prakasam district, two in Guntur and one each in East Godavari and Kadapa districts from 9 am to 6 pm on Thursday.

All these cases related to the Tablighi Jamaat attendees and their contacts. With this, the total number of COVID-19 cases touched 363.

With 10 patients discharged and six dead, the number of active coronavirus cases remained at 347. Kurnool district continued to be on the top with 75 cases, followed by Guntur with 51 and SPS Nellore 48.

Srikakulam and Vizianagaram remained coronavirus-free districts in the state.PTI DBV SS PTI PTI.

