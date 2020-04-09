Manipur Dy CM Yumnam Joykumar stripped of portfolios

Manipur Deputy Chief Minister Yumnam Joykumar Singh was stripped of his portfolios on Thursday. The Governor of Manipur on the advice of Chief Minister N Biren Singh reallocated the portfolios, according to an order issued by chief secretary J Suresh Babu.

The deputy chief minister was in-charge of housing and urban development, forest, environment and climate change, science and technology, economics and statistics. The portfolios held by Yumnam Joykumar Singh were reallocated to the chief minister, it said.

Yumnam Joykumar Singh is the leader of Legislature Party of National People's Party (NPP) in Manipur, a coalition partner of BJP-led government in the state. At present all four MLAs elected on NPP tickets are cabinet ministers in the coalition government in Manipur.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

