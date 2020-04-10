Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 cases in Delhi mounts to 720; death toll rises to 12: Authorities

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2020 00:36 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 00:36 IST
COVID-19 cases in Delhi mounts to 720; death toll rises to 12: Authorities

The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital on Thursday climbed to 720, with 51 fresh cases and three deaths being reported in a day, according to the Delhi government authorities. Of the total cases, 430 are related to Tablighi Jamaat congregation that took place in Nizamuddin area in March.

By Wednesday night, the number of cases of the deadly virus in the city stood at 669, including nine deaths. With three more fatalities reported, the death toll from COVID-19 in Delhi has jumped to 12.

Out of the total cases, 25 have been discharged and one has migrated out of the country, authorities said.  According to the Delhi Health Department, 249 of the total cases were people who had travelled abroad or came in contact with affected persons; and 430 came from Markaj (centre) in Nizamuddin area of South Delhi. Over 2,000 delegates, including from Indonesia and Malaysia, attended the Tabligh-e-Jamaat congregation in Nizamuddin West from March 1-15, officials said on Monday as the south Delhi neighbourhood was virtually sealed earlier following fears that some people may have contracted COVID-19. The civic authorities have carried out mass sanitisation and disinfection drive in Nizamuddin area in last few days using drones and other measures.

According to the Delhi Health Department, out of the total 720 cases recorded so far, 682 are admitted at various hospitals like LNJP Hospital, GTB Hospital, RML Hospital, Safdarjung Hospital and Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGSSH) and AIIMS Jhajjhar. According to government officials, the total number of hotspots in Delhi now stands at 25, where containment measures are bring taken. The number stood at 20 till Wednesday.

The total number of COVID-19 samples sent till date stands at 9,968, the Delhi Health Department said in a statement. A total of 2,664 have been kept in quarantine at various government facilities, it said.

As many as 23,282 people who came in contact with affected persons are under home quarantine till date and 7,113 have completed their 14-day quarantine, they said. PTI KND KJ KJ.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Wearing face masks compulsory in Punjab now: CM Amarinder

The 100 Season 7 plot, release date, cast revealed, Alaina Huffman, Eliza Taylor to get back

HC notice to Centre on stranded Indians in Malaysia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Women face 'catastrophic' risks as thousands of sexual health clinics close

By Amber Milne LONDON, April 9 Thomson Reuters Foundation - More than 5,600 sexual health clinics have shut due to the new coronavirus, risking more deaths from unsafe abortions and denying women access to HIV tests and drugs, the Internati...

'Saturday Night Live' returning with remotely produced TV show

Sketch show Saturday Night Live is returning to U.S. television with a new, remotely produced show this weekend, broadcaster NBC said on Thursday. The network said the satirical show, which shut down production in mid-March because of the c...

US coronavirus death toll jumps to over 15,000: Johns Hopkins tally

More than 15,000 people in the United States have died in the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Johns Hopkins University running tally on ThursdayThe tally leapt to 15,774 dead from 432,596 cases, as the US struggles to combat the spre...

New York reports record coronavirus deaths for 3rd day in row, but curve 'flattening': Governor

New York recorded the highest single day death toll for the third consecutive day as 799 people died due to COVID19, Governor Andrew Cuomo said but added there is good news that the state is flattening the curve and seeing a drop in hospita...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020