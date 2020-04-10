Left Menu
Development News Edition

109 undertrials released in Nagaland

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 10-04-2020 10:24 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 10:24 IST
109 undertrials released in Nagaland

A total of 109 undertrial prisoners have been released from different correctional homes in Nagaland on interim bail in keeping with the Supreme Court's directions to consider decongesting the jails in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, officials said on Friday. Following the apex court's direction, a committee was formed and the interim bail and parole were granted based on its recommendation, they said.

The committee comprised of Nagaland State Legal Services Authority's Executive Chairman Justice S Serto, Principal Secretary (Home) Abhijit Sinha and Additional Director General (Prison) Renchamo P Kikon. The undertrial prisoners were released from 11 jails across the state.

The jails in the state have a capacity to accommodate 1,450 prisoners and housed 537 people before the undertrials were released, according to officials. The committee directed that if any undertrial who has been released threatens any witness or any person acquainted with the facts of the case or to the victim of the case, he shall be taken into custody immediately.

Besides, it also directed the jail authorities to maintain social distancing inside the prisons..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Wearing face masks compulsory in Punjab now: CM Amarinder

The 100 Season 7 plot, release date, cast revealed, Alaina Huffman, Eliza Taylor to get back

HC notice to Centre on stranded Indians in Malaysia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Post lockdown plan: IndiGo CEO says airline will have no meal service for some time; will fill only 50 pc seats in airport buses.

Eds Eds Corrects 50 pc seats in airport buses, not flight seats Post lockdown plan IndiGo CEO says airline will have no meal service for some time will fill only 50 pc seats in airport buses....

Cambodia adopts law to allow for emergency powers to tackle coronavirus

Cambodias parliament passed a law on Friday to prepare the way for a state of emergency, which Prime Minister Hun Sen has said he might have to declare to reinforce the campaign against the coronavirus. Human rights groups say an emergency ...

Corona: IIT develops UV-technology fitted 'trunk' for homes to sanitise grocery items,currency notes

The Indian Institute of Technology IIT has developed a trunk-shaped device fitted with ultraviolet germicidal irradiation technology, which they recommend be placed at doorsteps and all items brought from outside including grocery and curr...

Forty-six new cases of COVID-19 found in Gujarat; tally goes up to 308: Official.

Forty-six new cases of COVID-19 found in Gujarat tally goes up to 308 Official....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020