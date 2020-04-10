Left Menu
Development News Edition

Goa: COVID-19 lockdown triggers rise in mental health issues

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 10-04-2020 10:54 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 10:54 IST
Goa: COVID-19 lockdown triggers rise in mental health issues

The coronavirus outbreak coupled with the lockdown has triggered an increase in the cases of stress, anxiety and domestic violence in Goa, mental health experts claim. According to counsellors in the coastal state, the number of SOS calls from victims of domestic violence and those suffering from anxiety have risen considerably during these unprecedented times.

"The concept of a lockdown is alien to us and we are unable to cope with it," counsellor Aditi Tendulkar said. Anxiety, frustration, panic attacks, loss or sudden increase of appetite, insomnia, depression, mood swings, delusions, fear and suicidal tendencies, have become quite common during the lockdown, she said.

The Psychiatric Society of Goa (PSG) has started a service called Covidav to provide free online psychological evaluation and treatment to citizens during the lockdown. Consultant psychiatrist Dr Priyanka Sahasrabhojanee, who is part of the PSG's initiative, said the lockdown has worsened the condition of people who already suffer from psychological ailments.

"The lockdown is specially challenging for people suffering from substance abuse because of unavailability of alcohol or other substances they are addicted to," she said. Mental health patients may also find it difficult to access prescription drugs, forcing them to go off medications, thus worsening their condition, she said.

Moreover, higher incidence of domestic violence is also being reported during the lockdown, as people with troubled relationships are forced to be in each other's presence all the time, Sahasrabhojanee said. Another issue that has caused stress and anxiety is the financial uncertainty during this time.

"The COVID-19 lockdown has also become a financial lockdown, as both salaried individuals and businessmen have suffered losses," said Prakriti Poddar, mental health expert and managing trustee of Poddar Foundation. Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) may be a fallout of this crisis, as many have lost their jobs and they will have to take a lot of effort to get back on their feet, she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Wearing face masks compulsory in Punjab now: CM Amarinder

The 100 Season 7 plot, release date, cast revealed, Alaina Huffman, Eliza Taylor to get back

HC notice to Centre on stranded Indians in Malaysia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Post lockdown plan: IndiGo CEO says airline will have no meal service for some time; will fill only 50 pc seats in airport buses.

Eds Eds Corrects 50 pc seats in airport buses, not flight seats Post lockdown plan IndiGo CEO says airline will have no meal service for some time will fill only 50 pc seats in airport buses....

Cambodia adopts law to allow for emergency powers to tackle coronavirus

Cambodias parliament passed a law on Friday to prepare the way for a state of emergency, which Prime Minister Hun Sen has said he might have to declare to reinforce the campaign against the coronavirus. Human rights groups say an emergency ...

Corona: IIT develops UV-technology fitted 'trunk' for homes to sanitise grocery items,currency notes

The Indian Institute of Technology IIT has developed a trunk-shaped device fitted with ultraviolet germicidal irradiation technology, which they recommend be placed at doorsteps and all items brought from outside including grocery and curr...

Forty-six new cases of COVID-19 found in Gujarat; tally goes up to 308: Official.

Forty-six new cases of COVID-19 found in Gujarat tally goes up to 308 Official....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020