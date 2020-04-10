Left Menu
Development News Edition

Manipur Deputy CM continues to hold Civil Aviation, Taxation portfolios

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 10-04-2020 10:58 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 10:58 IST
Manipur Deputy CM continues to hold Civil Aviation, Taxation portfolios

Manipur Deputy Chief Minister Yumnam Joykumar Singh continues to hold the Civil Aviation and Taxation portfolios, officials clarified on Friday. The clarification comes after an order issued by chief secretary J Suresh Babu on Thursday said Singh's portfolios were allocated to Chief Minister N Biren Singh, soon after a row erupted over a controversial comment.

Yumnam Joykumar Singh continues to hold the Civil Aviation and Taxation portfolios, an official at the Raj Bhavan told PTI. It was also confirmed by an officer at the Chief Minister's Office.

The deputy chief minister was in charge of the housing and urban development, forest, environment and climate change, science and technology, and economics and statistics, besides the less significant civil aviation and taxation departments. The BJP had demanded the deputy chief minister's resignation for his controversial remarks against N Biren Singh over the distribution of rice to the people during the ongoing lockdown.

Yumnam Joykumar Singh is the leader of the legislature party of the National People's Party (NPP) in Manipur, a coalition partner of the BJP-led government in the state. At present all four MLAs elected on NPP tickets are cabinet ministers in the coalition government in Manipur.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Wearing face masks compulsory in Punjab now: CM Amarinder

The 100 Season 7 plot, release date, cast revealed, Alaina Huffman, Eliza Taylor to get back

HC notice to Centre on stranded Indians in Malaysia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ANALYSIS-Japan's battle with pandemic may mark end of Abe's fiscal experiment

The huge cost of the coronavirus pandemic is upending Japans seven-year experiment to rescue the economy from its debt timebomb, as recession fears prompt calls for helicopter money - unlimited spending bankrolled by the central bank.Days a...

Post lockdown plan: IndiGo CEO says airline will have no meal service for some time; will fill only 50 pc seats in airport buses.

Eds Eds Corrects 50 pc seats in airport buses, not flight seats Post lockdown plan IndiGo CEO says airline will have no meal service for some time will fill only 50 pc seats in airport buses....

Cambodia adopts law to allow for emergency powers to tackle coronavirus

Cambodias parliament passed a law on Friday to prepare the way for a state of emergency, which Prime Minister Hun Sen has said he might have to declare to reinforce the campaign against the coronavirus. Human rights groups say an emergency ...

Corona: IIT develops UV-technology fitted 'trunk' for homes to sanitise grocery items,currency notes

The Indian Institute of Technology IIT has developed a trunk-shaped device fitted with ultraviolet germicidal irradiation technology, which they recommend be placed at doorsteps and all items brought from outside including grocery and curr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020