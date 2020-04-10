COVID-19 cases rise to 161 in Haryana

Five people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Haryana, taking the number of cases in the state to 161, as per a bulletin. Three cases were reported from Ambala and one each from Sonipat and Panchkula, according to the state health department's bulletin.

At present, there are 141 active COVID-19 cases in the state, while 18 patients have been discharged. The state has recorded two coronavirus-related deaths. The bulletin said as many as 3,496 samples have been tested so far, out of which results of 2,443 came negative. While the number of positive cases is 161, the report of 892 samples is still pending, it said.

Out of the total coronavirus cases reported in Haryana, 10 are foreign nationals while 64 are from other states, as per the bulletin. The worst affected districts of the state are Gurugram with 32 COVID-19 cases, Nuh with 38 cases, Palwal with 28 and Faridabad with 28 cases.

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij has maintained that the spike in positive cases was due to a number of Tablighi Jamaat members testing positive for the voronavirus. Earlier he had said 106 of the Jamaat’s members had tested positive.

On April 8, Haryana had reported 24 fresh cases and a day earlier, 33 new cases had been reported..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.