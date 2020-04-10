Don't allow religious gatherings, processions during lockdown: MHA tells states

In view of the ensuing festivals, the Centre on Friday asked the states and union territories to strictly adhere to the ongoing 21-day lockdown and not allow any social or religious gathering and procession. In a communication, the Union Home Ministry also said that appropriate vigil on social media should be maintained against circulation of any objectionable content.

In view of the ensuing festivals in the month of April, the home ministry has directed all states and union territories to ensure strict compliance of lockdown measures to fight COVID-19 and not allow any social, religious gathering or procession, an official statement said. While Shab-e-Barat was on Thursday, today is Good Friday. Baisakhi, Rongali Bihu, Vishu, Poila Boishakh, Puthandu, Maha Vishuba Sankranti etc., are also in April.

