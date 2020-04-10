Shah directs BSF to enhance vigil along Pak, Bangladesh borders

Shah directs BSF to enhance vigil along Pak, Bangladesh bordersPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2020 16:53 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 16:53 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has directed the BSF to enhance vigil along the Indian borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh, especially in the non-fenced areas, a senior official said on Friday
The minister reviewed the security of the two borders on Thursday and also directed the BSF to ensure that no cross-border movement takes place at these two fronts, Joint secretary in the ministry, Punya Salila Srivastava told reporters during a daily briefing on the steps taken by the ministry to ensure enforcement of the ongoing coronavirus lockdown.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Amit Shah
- BSF
- Bangladesh
- Pakistan
- Indian
ALSO READ
Amit Shah compliments PM for MPs' salary cut
States to provide relief to migrant labourers using SDRF funds: Amit Shah
Combating COVID-19: Home Minister Amit Shah holds high-level meeting
Amit Shah salutes corona warriors for their selfless service
Amit Shah approves release of Rs 11,092 crores under SDRMF to all states