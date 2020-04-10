G20 energy ministers start debate on oil output cuts - sources

G20 energy ministers start debate on oil output cuts - sourcesReuters | Updated: 10-04-2020 18:36 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 18:04 IST
Energy ministers of the G20 club of the world's most industrialized nations started talks via a video conference on Friday to discuss how they can help OPEC and its allies stabilize oil prices, two industry sources said.
Saudi Arabia, Russia, and their allies, part of the so-called OPEC+ group, are seeking to cut oil production by an equivalent of 10% of global supplies and will push the United States and other producers from outside OPEC+ to remove a further 5%.
