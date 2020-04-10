Left Menu
Lockdown: Delhi govt releases financial aid for over 7,000 construction workers

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2020 19:25 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 19:25 IST
Lockdown: Delhi govt releases financial aid for over 7,000 construction workers

The Delhi government on Friday said 7,242 more construction workers in the city have received financial assistance of Rs 5,000 each in view of the 21-day lockdown imposed to combat coronavirus. In the first phase, the government had provided assistance of the same amount to 32,358 construction workers following the imposition of the lockdown, an official statement said.

"To tackle the coronavirus outbreak, India is under 21 day-lockdown. The Delhi government is working hard to ensure every basic facility to the people," the government said in statement. Recently, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced measures, such as doubling of pensions under various schemes of the Delhi government, free rations for 71 lakh beneficiaries and free food in night shelters across the city, it also stated.

