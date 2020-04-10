Left Menu
Governor contributes Rs 30 Lakh to CM's relief fund

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 10-04-2020 19:34 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 19:34 IST
Amaravati, Apr 10 (PTI): Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan on Friday decided to contribute Rs 30 lakh to the Chief Ministers Relief Fund from the discretionary funds, grants available to meet expenditure of the GovernorGovernors Secretariat, under the budget allocated during the financial year 2020-21. An official release said the Governor observed that the COVID-19 pandemic has posed a grave danger to mankind and the state government was waging a relentless fight to curb the spread of the dreaded disease in the state.

This requires huge amounts of money to be spent for the purpose. Keeping this in view, the Governor has decided to contribute an amount of Rs 30 lakh from his discretionary funds to the AP Chief Ministers Relief Fund, to support the government in this regard, the release said.

The Governor appealed to the people to come forward and contribute generously to the CMRF and extend a helping hand to the government in its fight against COVID-19 pandemic in the state. The contributions to CMRF would go a long way in the supply of essential commodities to the poor people in this hour of crisis, Harichandan said.

