Left Menu
Development News Edition

Guj lockdown: 16 held for offering Friday prayers in mosques

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 10-04-2020 19:53 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 19:53 IST
Guj lockdown: 16 held for offering Friday prayers in mosques

Sixteen people were arrested in Gujarat's Vadodara and the Union Territory of Daman for offering Friday prayers in mosques despite lockdown and social distancing orders in place for the novel coronavirus outbreak, police said. While nine were held from Vadodara's Panigate area, seven were nabbed from a chawl in Daman, an official said, adding that they have been charged under section 188 of the IPC for disobeying official orders.

Two days ago, seven persons were arrested in Vadodara for gathering inside a mosque in Raopura area to offer namaz. PTI PJT PD BNM BNM

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Wearing face masks compulsory in Punjab now: CM Amarinder

DHFL employees donate one-day's salary towards PM-CARES Fund

The 100 Season 7 plot, release date, cast revealed, Alaina Huffman, Eliza Taylor to get back

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kevin Pietersen and I openly disliked each other: Graeme Swann

There was no love lost between him and Kevin Pietersen during their playing days but when it came to winning games of cricket for England, they forgot their personal dislike for each other, said the former England off-spinner Graeme Swann....

16 COVID-19 cases reported in AP; total now 38

Eds adding details Amaravati, Apr 10 PTI Coronavirus cases rose to a total of 381 in Andhra Pradesh with the addition of 16 since Friday morning, the state govevernment said. With six deceased and 10 cured, the number of active Covid-1...

G20 energy ministers scramble to finalise oil output deal

G20 energy ministers held virtual talks Friday as major oil producers scrambled to finalise output cuts to shore up prices, with Mexico announcing a deal with the United States that could end an impasse. Mexico was the lone holdout in an OP...

Telecom infra firms ask BSNL to immediately clear Rs 1,500 cr dues for continued services

Telecom infrastructure companies have asked state-run firm BSNL to clear dues totalling Rs 1,500 crore on urgent basis, saying they are unable to meet critical expenses necessary for maintaining the telcos network. The non-payment, the firm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020