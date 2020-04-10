Guj lockdown: 16 held for offering Friday prayers in mosques

Sixteen people were arrested in Gujarat's Vadodara and the Union Territory of Daman for offering Friday prayers in mosques despite lockdown and social distancing orders in place for the novel coronavirus outbreak, police said. While nine were held from Vadodara's Panigate area, seven were nabbed from a chawl in Daman, an official said, adding that they have been charged under section 188 of the IPC for disobeying official orders.

Two days ago, seven persons were arrested in Vadodara for gathering inside a mosque in Raopura area to offer namaz. PTI PJT PD BNM BNM

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.