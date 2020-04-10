Mumbai: 6 held for Good Friday prayer assembly in Dharavi

Six people were arrested inMumbai's Dharavi area for assembling to offer prayers on theoccasion of Good Friday in violation of lockdown norms inplace for the novel coronavirus outbreak, said police

Police got a tip-off that some people had gathered ina room in Gandhinagar society for prayers, and six were heldunder sections of IPC and Epidemic Diseases Act for disobeyingofficial orders, and later released on bail, an official said

Dharavi, one of the most congested urban clusters inthe world, has seen several COVID-19 cases and authorities aretaking all efforts to ensure it does not emerge as a hotspotin the metropolis. PT DCBNM BNM

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.