J-K: 2 injured in blast in forest

Two persons were injured in a blast at a forest in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, police said. Reyaz Ahmad Chichi, 22, and Irshad Ahmad Chichi, 18, had gone to the forest to graze their cattle, they said

"A mysterious blast took place in the forest area of Panner in Bandipora district, resulting in injuries to two persons, " a police official said

While Irshad is undergoing treatment at the Bandipora district hospital, Reyaz has been referred to SKIMS hospital here, he added.