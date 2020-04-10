Closed churches, loudspeaker sermons mark Good Friday in Mizoram amid COVID-19 outbreak

Left Menu
PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 10-04-2020 20:29 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 20:29 IST
Churches were shut and solemn prayer services suspended across Mizoram on Good Friday, a sight that is unimaginable in the Christian-dominated state but made necessary due to the nationwide lockdown to rein in the COVID-19 pandemic. Major churches, including the Mizoram Presbyterian Church, the Baptist Church of Mizoram and the Salvation Army broadcast live programmes on TV channels.

In some localities, Good Friday sermons were delivered through loudspeakers. By and large, people held Good Friday masses, sung hymns and offered prayers at their homes.

The occasion is usually celebrated with much fervour across the state -- apart from church services, congregational services called 'Zaikhawm' and community feasts are an integral part of Good Friday. In ordinary times, tens of thousands of pilgrims from around the world retrace Jesus' steps in the Holy Week leading up to Easter.

